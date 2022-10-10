Sharpton Says Only ‘Insecure Men’ Won’t Vote For Stacey Abrams

MSNBC contributor Al Sharpton said Monday on “Morning Joe” that only “insecure men” won’t vote for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Sharpton and the panel were discussing women’s rights both in the U.S. and Iran, noting how abortion has been a poll-driving issue for some women across the country. Sharpton, however, said he’s been hearing from men within the religious and black community that they may not turn out for Abrams because of her gender.

“I’m hearing it both in the faith community and the black community, misogyny becoming more acceptable,” Sharpton said. “I literally have black men calling my radio show saying, ‘well, we’ve got enough black women in power You know, Ketanji Brown Jackson in the Supreme Court. We have Vice President Kamala Harris. I don’t know if I want to vote for Stacey Abrams.'” (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Says ‘There Is No Such Thing As A Heartbeat At Six Weeks’)

“Who would not be proud of Stacey Abrams, unless you’re so insecure as a man that you feel that you’ve got to be manipulated by probably some provocateurs or the faith community?” he continued.

Abrams’ allies have also pulled the sexist card to explain her slump in the polls. A recent RealClearPolitics poll average found Abrams trailing incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp by five points, four years after she lost to the then-secretary of state by 1.4 points.

People close to Abrams told The New York Times that “Ms. Abrams is a Black woman contending with sexist stereotypes about leadership.”

“She is also running against an incumbent governor with a well-built political apparatus.”