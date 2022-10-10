Lady Gaga Is Rumored To Play Harley Quinn Next, And Margot Robbie Is Totally On Board

Rumors suggest that Lady Gaga is being considered to play Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux,” and the singer already has Margot Robbie’s blessing.

Robbie, Rami Malek, and John David Washington sat down with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz to talk about their new film, ‘Amsterdam,’ and Robbie’s approval of Gaga being cast as Quinn was a key moment.

“We don’t know who Gaga is playing in this Joker sequel but it’s rumored that she could play Harley,” Horowitz said. “I don’t know if you know anything but like, does that feel weird to you that someone else like Gaga, such a talent, would have a different interpretation of a character that you love so much or is that cool, and exciting, or what?” Horowitz asked.

“It makes me so happy,” Robbie replied.

Robbie declared her approval of Gaga taking on the role, and continued to explain how she felt the music star would fit in to the script and the overall film.

“Because I said from the very beginning is all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always get passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie said.

She went on to express her blessing at the idea of having Gaga fill these all-important shoes. (RELATED: Margot Robbie Says She Was ‘Mortified’ When Barbie Pictures Leaked)

“Its such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” Robbie said. “And I think she’ll do something incredible with it,” she continued.

If Gaga were to accept the role, her version and depiction of the character would exist in a different DC Universe than Robbie’s character, meaning both actresses would be able to play the psychiatrist in separate films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.