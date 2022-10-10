Top Cannabis Provider Left Coast Extracts Looks to Hire 150 More Employees as Operations Expand

Following California’s rise as the country’s frontrunner in cannabis legalization, San Diego County’s Left Coast Extracts LLC likewise rose through the ranks, quickly becoming a household name, not just in-state but even around the U.S.

The business has grown so extensively that it is now looking to hire 150 more employees to meet the heightened demand for their business. After all, thanks to their diverse catalog of medicinal and recreational products, the customer base of Left Coast Extracts has also grown to be wide and devoted.

Anyone interested in joining the Left Coast Extracts team should know that they’d be working with motivated individuals who are genuinely passionate about chasing their dreams for their business.

The company started in Southern California with life partners Coltin Barody and Alexandria Kometas, aiming to spread the word about the benefits of medical cannabis to more people. Left Coast Extracts was founded in 2014 when Barody had just served in the Navy. Shortly after making his mark as part of the presidential honor guard in Washington, DC, Barody discovered the benefits of medical cannabis on his health and wellness.

As destiny would have it, Kometas had a background in operations management, making it easier for the couple to go into business together.

“Coltin and I dove into these unchartered waters together and decided that we could figure things out along the way,” says Kometas. “Nothing about it was easy, but we made it work.”

One of the most challenging obstacles the co-owners faced was getting caught in the changing terrain of cannabis legalization and having to expand from being in the business of medical cannabis to offering recreational products.

“We weren’t a hundred percent prepared to follow that path, but we knew it was the right thing to do if we didnt’ want to get left behind,” says Barody. “We pretty much learned that retail was such a competitive market. We knew we had to transition without losing our commitment to providing our customers with high-quality products.”

Part of that commitment for Barody and Kometas is ensuring their products are all manufactured and distributed in licensed, high-class facilities.

As a result of these efforts to maintain integrity in every aspect of their business, Left Coast Extracts has recently been recognized as one of the select few dispensaries officially licensed for manufacture and distribution in the San Diego area. They also honor being the first company to obtain licensing in Oceanside, California.

“Everything in our facilities is top-notch and brand new, and we keep the same level of product quality by doing everything here,” says Kometas. “So far, all our vapes, pods, cartridges, syringes, and pods are manufactured, marketed, packaged, and shipped from Southern California.

Barody adds that when brainstorming new products and flavors for their customers, they keep one goal: ensuring that there’s always “a little bit of the West Coast for everybody to taste.”

“From traditional flavors to fruit extracts and even cookie diamonds concentrate, we wanted our menus to be able to fit everyone,” says Barody. “That’s why we try to offer as many flavor palettes as possible.”

To do this, the co-owners of Left Coast Extracts spent an incredible amount of time studying their market and their customers to find out what they like and how they can be served better. As they expand their workforce with 150 more employees to add to their current 70, Barody and Kometas say they expect their future hires to extend the same level of commitment to impeccable customer service.

“We never put the brakes on anything, which is why we keep growing,” says Kometas. “We work 16 hours a day, seven days a week, and we can say this is our life.”

Left Coast Extracts has been significantly rewarded for the hard work of its owners. Recently, they’ve completed their expansion into Nevada’s growing cannabis market. Just like it is in California today, Barody and Kometas want to make it so that no matter where a person may be in Nevada, they are guaranteed to find and buy Left Coast Extracts’ products within a fifteen-mile radius.

More than that, the company is also looking to enter Arizona and Michigan. Of course, these expansion plans are finding the right people to help them grow their business. Thus, they invite anyone who can mirror their passion and drive to succeed, adapt, and expand a cannabis brand to connect with them through their website.