Video Shows Bus Drivers Teaming Up To Save Baby Stolen During Carjacking In Michigan

Footage released Monday shows two bus drivers working together to rescue a small child who was reportedly abducted during a carjacking Tuesday in Kentwood, Michigan.

The toddler was abducted while his parents were standing near their car, waiting to put a second child on an approaching school bus, according to Fox 17. The couple had left the car running, so someone jumped inside and drove off with the toddler still inside, the outlet continued.

The parents flagged down a local school bus driver, Dave Skinner, and, apparently “frantic,” asked him to call 911, the outlet continued. “When you get close enough you can see the look in mom and dad’s eyes you knew something was wrong,” Skinner told Fox 17. “It’s kind of a judgment call so I stopped.”

After talking with the parents, Skinner called the police and radioed to his colleagues about the abducted child. One of his colleagues, Sue Figueroa, heard the call and thought she had just driven by the toddler, Fox 17 continued. Another colleague, Kristen Nickelson, explained the situation to Figueroa, and Figueroa then turned her bus back. (RELATED: Child Claims She Was Abducted By Ice Cream Truck Driver In Staten Island)

“The direction [Figueroa] came from, she had seen a child standing on the side of the road with a blanket,” Skinner continued, according to the outlet. “I’m still dealing with mom and dad. And then Kristen, she gets on the radio and tells her to turn around and go back and pick the child up.”

Roughly 10 minutes passed between the car being stolen and child being abducted and then reunited with his parents, Fox17 noted, citing Kelloggsville Public Schools. “It seemed like forever, but it was I bet 10 minutes, if that,” Skinner stated, according to WRAL. Police located the carjacked vehicle in Grand Rapids, and have not yet arrested a suspect.