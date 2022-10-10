Watters: Biden Would ‘Back Jeffrey Dahmer’ To Oust Ron Johnson

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted President Joe Biden Monday evening, saying Biden would back a serial killer in order to defeat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

“President Biden is backing this Mandela Barnes guy who wants to defund the police, why?” Watters asked after playing a video of Barnes, Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor and the Democratic nominee running against Johnson, endorsing reducing budgets for police. “Because Biden will back Jeffrey Dahmer if it meant that Ron Johnson loses his Senate seat.” (RELATED: ‘The Mayor Just Laughs In Your Face’: Watters Calls Out Dem City Politicians’ Failure To Crackdown On Crime)

Barnes criticized what he called “over-policing” in certain “communities” in a 2021 interview, once asked for a T-shirt that said, “Abolish ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]” during the 2018 campaign and called police funding a “mismatch.” Two of his donors reportedly backed an effort to remove police officers from schools, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

WATCH:

“Biden has been out there specifically targeting Ron Johnson by name, why is that?” Watters continued. “Because if Johnson wins and Republicans have the Senate, Ron Johnson’s gonna investigate the hell out of the Biden crime family and find out just how much of the Bidens China owns.”

Johnson stated President Biden was “unfit for office” in June, citing “financial foreign entanglements” and “cognitive decline.” Johnson also investigated Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Burisma, a natural gas company in Ukraine.

A CBS News/YouGov poll shows Johnson up by one percentage point over Barnes, a Public Policy Polling survey had the race tied and a Fox News poll had Johnson up by four points.

Watters took aim at other statewide candidates, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who is running for the Senate seat vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

