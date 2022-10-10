Woman Killed In Airbnb After Drive-By Shooting In San Antonio, Teen Suspects ‘Hit The Wrong House’

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting outside an Airbnb in San Antonio that resulted in the murder of a young woman, according to police.

Novita Brazil, 25, was inside the residence working on her computer when she was shot and killed in the drive-by shooting Tuesday night, MySA reported. A second woman, also staying in the Airbnb, suffered an injury to her leg and was subsequently hospitalized and released, the outlet reported.

Officers reportedly discovered more than 100 shell casings scattered on the street outside the Airbnb.

Police believe the teen suspects “hit the wrong house,” and based on information they have gathered, the intended target was the house directly next door to the Airbnb Novita was staying in, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press statement.

Bexar County police, with the help of a helicopter from the San Antonio Police Department, were able to chase down and stop the vehicle responsible for the drive-by, according to MySA. Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the outlet reported.

“Two juvenile suspect males were arrested out of that vehicle and two guns were seized, one of which was stolen. They were also driving a stolen car at the time of the shooting incident,” Salazar said during the press statement.

An investigation revealed three additional teenagers, ages 17, 14 and 15, were in the house that was allegedly the intended target. Those three teenagers also engaged in gunfire Tuesday night and were targeting the two juveniles in the car, Sheriff Salazar reported in the statement.

“Those two juveniles and that adult male used two pistols, and an AR-15, also believed to be stolen,” Salazar said.

17-year-old Johnny Bermea has been charged with felony deadly conduct with a firearm, and the other 14 and 15-year-old were charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, MySA reported.

“The blatant disregard for human life displayed by these two groups turned a quiet suburban neighborhood into a war zone,” Sheriff Salazar stated, according to the outlet.

“While these dangerous young suspects and guns are off the street, so much work has yet to be done,” he added.

Novita’s funeral will take place in Indonesia, her home country, according to the GoFundMe page created to raise money for her family.