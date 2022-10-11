Legendary Actress Angela Lansbury Dead At 96

Legendary actress and Broadway star Angela Lansbury died peacefully in her sleep in her Los Angeles home at 1:30 a.m. Oct 11 at the age of 96.

Lansbury’s family released an official statement confirming her death, which was just five days shy of her 97th birthday, according to Broadway World. She was a highly respected and admired star whose career in the world of entertainment spanned more than 75 years. The multi-talented actress appeared in motion pictures as well as on Broadway, and is best known for her iconic role as the star of “Murder She Wrote,” according to Broadway World.

Sad news. Actress Angela Lansbury has died, according to a family statement. She was 96 years old, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. pic.twitter.com/apRsDzEaNP — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 11, 2022

Lansbury was a four-time Tony Award Winner and is credited for her long and successful career on the stage, and on screen.

She also holds a very special honor and title. Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the Dame Commander of the British Empire honor on Lansbury during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2014, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Actress And Mother Of Sean Penn Dead At 94)

Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96 https://t.co/bvBvyCVpBD — People (@people) October 11, 2022

Lansbury is survived by her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, as well as her three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian. She also leaves behind five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury, according to Broadway News.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.