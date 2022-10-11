Davante Adams Shoves Man To The Ground After Devastating Loss, Faces Potential Suspension

Raiders star Davante Adams is facing a possible suspension after he shoved a man to the ground after a devastatingly close loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Moments after the Raiders lost to the Chiefs 30-29, Adams angrily walked off the field. Unfortunately, a man who appeared to be a camera operator seemed to accidentally walk in Adams’ path. Adams shoved the operator down, knocking the man on his back. The camera operator was helped to his feet by a security guard.

Adams was then seen staring at the camera operator before continuing back to the tunnel.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

That’s a $100,000+ shove by Devante Adams. Fine incoming. pic.twitter.com/kbf625fO1O — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 11, 2022

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams later tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me .. MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.” (RELATED: ‘Ass Kicked’: ESPN Star Shreds LA Rams After Embarrassing Loss)

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Despite his apology, the NFL is reportedly considering discipling Adams for shoving the operator, with the possibility of a suspension on the table, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.