‘We Make Mistakes’: Ex-Dem Mayor Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charge

Dennis “Denny” Doyle, former Democratic mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The 73-year-old man possessed digital media containing child pornography, including images of children under age 12 who were known victims of sexual exploitation, according to the DOJ. His sentencing is scheduled for January 2023, and he could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release, according to the DOJ.

“You know, we make mistakes,” Doyle said as he left the courtroom, according to Townhall. (RELATED: Pedophile Ex-Teacher Who Abused Over 80 Kids Gets 30 Years In Prison)

BREAKING: A former Democrat mayor, 73-year-old Dennis “Denny” Doyle, pled guilty in federal court today to possessing child porn depicting sexual abuse of kids under the age of 12. “You know, we make mistakes,” the ex-mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, said while leaving the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/veXvGC2jUU — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 11, 2022

He was charged March 3 for possessing the materials from November 2014 to December 2015. The case was investigated by FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Doyle was elected mayor of Beaverton in 2008 after 14 years on the city council. He left the post in January 2021.

“Child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children,” the DOJ press release read. “Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their abuse is viewed.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.