Editor Daily Rundown: The Steele Dossier’s Rumor Merchant Is Finally Headed To Court

Two Republican state attorneys general sued former Biden administration COVID czar Andy Slavitt, among other administration officials, adding them to an ongoing lawsuit alleging collusion between Big Tech and the Biden administration to suppress COVID-related speech online.

The new additions come amid a third-party subpoena of Twitter, YouTube and Meta, which the complaint credits for identifying a variety of White House and administration officials who were involved in the alleged censorship campaign. The states intend to file a motion requesting the deposition of “key defendants,” Republican Attorneys General Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Jeff Landry of Louisiana said in a statement Monday, announcing the amended complaint.

Slavitt and a senior Meta executive were in regular contact to discuss suppression of COVID-19 misinformation on Facebook, the lawsuit alleges. Slavitt also allegedly pressured Twitter to ban vaccine and lockdown critic Alex Berenson on April 21, 2021.

REVEALED: FBI OFFICIALS BEHIND MEMORY HOLING HUNTER BIDEN STORY ARE DUES-PAYING DEMOCRATS… CHUCK ROSS: FBI Officials Who Briefed Facebook on Hunter Biden Story Are Dem Donors

Two FBI officials who briefed Facebook ahead of its decision to censor news stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop donated to Democrats in 2020, according to court filings and campaign finance records.

Laura Dehmlow, the unit chief for the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, and Elvis Chan, the head of the FBI’s San Francisco cyber division, were “involved” in the communications between the FBI and Facebook that led to the social media giant’s “suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story,” according to a court filing on Thursday. The FBI’s interactions with Facebook have been of interest since Mark Zuckerberg said in August that Facebook blocked access to an October 2020 New York Post article about Biden’s laptop because the FBI had earlier warned the company to be on “high alert” for Russian efforts to release derogatory information about the Bidens before the election.

According to campaign finance records, Dehmlow gave $60 to the Democratic National Committee in 2020. Chan contributed $50 each to Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock for their runoff campaigns in November 2020. According to the court filing, Facebook parent company Meta identified Dehmlow and Chan in response to a subpoena for records of interactions with the Biden administration. The filing, released by the Missouri attorney general’s office on Monday, does not detail Dehmlow and Chan’s interactions with Facebook or any other social media companies. The attorney general’s office is suing the Biden administration for allegedly colluding with social media companies to “censor free speech.”

THE STEELE DOSSIER’S RUMOR MERCHANT IS FINALLY HEADED TO COURT… FOX: Durham probe: Trial of dossier sub-source Igor Danchenko begins

The second trial out of Special Counsel John Durham’s years-long investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe begins this week with Igor Danchenko, the Russian national who served as the primary sub-source for the anti-Trump dossier, in court fighting five counts of making false statements to the FBI.

Danchenko pleaded not guilty last year to lying about the source of information that he provided to ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele for the dossier, which contained salacious and now-debunked allegations against former President Donald Trump. […]

Judge Anthony Trenga of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia is presiding over the Danchenko case. Trenga ruled last month that he wouldn’t dismiss Durham’s indictment of Danchenko but said it would be a difficult trial for the special counsel.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday.

NANTUCKET, MASS. SPENT THE WEEKEND PANICKING THAT ILLEGALS WERE ABOUT TO ARRIVE… NANTUCKET CURRENT:Possibility Of Migrant Plane Landing On Nantucket Likely A False Alarm

The possibility of a planeload of migrants arriving on Nantucket tomorrow – a story which made national headlines over the weekend – appears to be a false alarm.

On Saturday, the Nantucket Police Department issued a press release stating that it had been alerted to a flight scheduled to arrive on Nantucket on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that “had many similarities to the flight and incident that occurred on Martha’s Vineyard.”

In the very next sentence, the press release states that airport officials had reached out to the charter company that had scheduled the flight, which informed them it was actually a business trip for a group out of Chicago.

Regardless, the press release set off a wave of reporting from local, regional and national news outlets sounding the alarm about a potential plane full of migrants being sent to Nantucket.

MEANWHILE… BIDEN HAS BEEN SHIPPING ILLEGALS EVERYWHERE ELSE… ‘A Ridiculous Scenario’: Biden’s Health Department Behind Secret Illegal Migrant Flights, County Executive Claims

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is behind secretive flights of illegal migrant teenagers that landed in Orange County, New York, on Friday, Republican Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus told the Daily Caller News Foundation Monday.

The two flights originated from El Paso, Texas, which has been overwhelmed by an average of 900 illegal migrants each day, according to flight trackers Republican New York State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, who was on the ground when the flights landed, shared with the DCNF. They carried around 50 illegal migrant teenagers, according to News 12 Westchester.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied any involvement, while HHS didn’t respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

The planes arrive with no notice, Schmitt, whose district includes Orange County, said. The passengers who landed Friday deplaned onto buses after the sunset, he added.

KAMALA TRIES SOME LATE NIGHT COMEDY… FOX: VP Harris criticizes Gov. Abbott, gushes about Biden during ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris praised President Biden’s performance and called out Texas Governor Greg Abbott during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday night.

The NBC interview marked her first late night show appearance since taking office in January 2021.

Seth Meyers kicked off the interview by referencing President Biden’s recent move to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

“Let me just start with saying this: I strongly believe in, and the majority of Americans agree, nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed, right?” Harris said to roaring applause from the audience.

OH, GOOD… WE MAY STILL GET A CRIPPLING RAIL STRIKE… (DELAYED UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION)… CNN: The threat of a freight railroad strike is back

A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation’s freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation’s already struggling supply chain.

The vote, announced Monday by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, was 43% in favor of the proposed five-year contract, and 57% opposed.

About 12,000 of the 23,000 members of the BMWE participated in the vote. It is the third largest of the major freight railroad unions. The two largest freight unions, which represent the more than 55,000 engineers and conductors who make up the two-person train crews, are conducting the their own rank-and-file ratification vote by mail.

The BWME said it will now enter negotiations with the association that represents management at the nation’s major freight railroads in an effort to reach a new deal. Without a new deal there could be a strike, but not until at least Nov. 19, according to the union. Things will remain status quo with the union’s contract until then.

ANOTHER TOUGH DEBATE FOR ANOTHER DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR SENATE… JD VANCE LOCKED IN ON DETAILS WHILE TIM RYAN FLOUNDERS IN OHIO SHOWDOWN… RED STATE: J.D. Vance Silences His Doubters, Demolishes Tim Ryan During Debate (VIDEOS)

Vance notes that he supports exceptions for rape and incest, diffusing Ryan’s attack from the onset. He then takes it a step further by noting that the man who raped that little girl was an illegal immigrant, in the country because of the border policies that Ryan and his party support.

Besides, Ryan is the extremist in this equation when it comes to abortion. He voted for his party’s bill to “codify” Roe v. Wade, which would have federalized abortion up until birth. That’s a common theme when it comes to Ryan. While pretending to be an independent thinker, he’s voted with Joe Biden 100 percent of the time.

Vance hammered the border issue again while talking about fentanyl, accusing Ryan of doing nothing for his 20 years in office (true) and being bought off by the pharmaceutical companies.

YOU DON’T WANT A VISIT FROM RAPHAEL DOOR KNOCK… ANDREW KERR: ‘They Treat Me Like a Piece of S—’: Raphael Warnock’s Church Pays for His Home. It’s Also Trying To Evict the Poor From Theirs.

ATLANTA—”Unemployment benefits have expired, rent is due today, and many Georgia families are at risk of eviction in the middle of a pandemic,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) wrote in a tweet in August 2020, charging that by failing to act, his political opponents were “clearly only concerned with serving their own interests.”

It may be good political rhetoric, but Warnock’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the senator serves as senior pastor—drawing a salary as well as a generous $7,417 monthly housing allowance—has moved to evict disadvantaged residents from an apartment building it owns, one of whom it tried to push out on account of merely $28.55 in past-due rent.

The church is the 99 percent owner of the Columbia Tower at MLK Village in downtown Atlanta, according to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, which describe the building as a home for the “chronically homeless” and those with “mental disabilities.”

A dozen eviction lawsuits were filed against Columbia Tower residents over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the first one in February 2020 and, most recently, in September 2022. The total sum of past-due rent cited in the lawsuits is just $4,900, a figure that could have been covered by one of Warnock’s monthly housing stipends from the church.

WALKER ALLIES BUY AD TIME TO SHOW POLICE BODYCAM FOOTAGE OF WARNOCK’S DISTRAUGHT EX-WIFE… DAVID DRUCKER: Pro-Herschel Walker super PAC airing new ad targeting Raphael Warnock’s character (VIDEO)

“Warnock ran over his wife with his car, refused to pay child support, and neglected the terms of his divorce — all while refusing to take any responsibility whatsoever,” 34N22 spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement shared with the Washington Examiner. “He continues to throw stones at glass houses, and his blatant hypocrisy will now be on full display for Georgia voters.”

The 30-second spot, “Good Actor,” is publicly available police bodycam footage of Warnock’s ex-wife in tears and visibly shaken, accusing him of attempting to run her over with his car. Warnock denies the allegations.

The incident, which occurred before Warnock was elected to the Senate in a special election decided in a Jan. 5, 2021, runoff, was used as an attack on him and reported on by some media outlets during that campaign.

STROKE LEFT FETTERMAN DEEPLY HANDICAPPED… ALEX THOMPSON: “We spoke using Google Meet, because the stroke had made it difficult for him to process what he hears; the video chat has closed-captioning technology that allowed him to read my questions in real time.” (LINK)

FETTERMAN WILL RELY ON CLOSED CAPTIONING FOR SINGLE OCT 25 DEBATE… NY MAG: The Vulnerability of John Fetterman

There’s no great mystery about whether or how well Fetterman can speak: You can watch him do so regularly on television. There is also no open question about whether he can quickly process what he hears: He cannot do that well yet, which is why he requires closed-captioning for interviews and the upcoming debate.

At one point, when we were talking about his work to address crime and gun violence while mayor of Braddock, Fetterman said what sounded like a nonsense word. “To have an actual domicated — ” he paused. “Excuse me, domentated — ” He paused again, getting frustrated. “Yeah,” he added with a small smile, “this is the stroke right here.” Then he took a breath. “Documented,” he said. “Documented.”

A NOTE: THAT NY MAG PIECE IS ONE OF THE SLOBBERIEST FLUFF JOBS YOU’LL EVER READ… ED MORRISSEY: Fetterman defied ‘effete, elite’ caricatures of the Left, declares … elite Manhattan magazine

Rarely will one see this much water carried at one time for a political candidate from a supposed journalistic outlet. And in fact, one can’t actually see it unless they buy a subscription to New York Magazine, the elite Manhattan publication that spent a lot of pixels and social-media effort to convince everyone that John Fetterman is not (a) elite, (b) effete, and (c) out of touch. […]

It sounds more like the portrait of a dilettante … which is precisely what Fetterman has been most of his adult life. The graduate of the very “elite” Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government (master’s degree in 1999) lived off of his parent’s money for the entire thirteen years he served as mayor of Braddock, despite the job having “few formal responsibilities,” according to PennLive.

DEM CANDIDATE FOR ARIZONA GOV HAUNTED BY ROLE IN HIGH SCHOOL-ERA ‘SLAVE DAY’… REPORT: Dem Candidate Coordinated High School ‘Slave Day,’ Where Students Performed ‘Embarrassing Acts Of Servitude’

Democrat candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was on a student council that allegedly helped organize her high school’s “slave day” spirit week event, which featured freshman “slaves” submitting to senior “masters,” the Daily Mail first reported Monday.

A 1987 Seton Catholic Preparatory School yearbook confirmed by the Daily Caller appears to credit Hobbs, Arizona’s Secretary of State, as a student leader who “coordinated the many class events during Spirit Week,” although the extent of her participation in the “slave day” activities is unclear.

The photo is part of a larger collection of yearbook photos showing “slaves” in a certain grade wear “unbecoming hairdoes and unbecoming outfits, sporting embarrassing signs and performing embarrassing acts of servitude for senior masters for a day.”

The images show one girl wearing black face with a caption of a student who “just loves slave day” and one student leading another by a leash. Students were sold off in “auctions” for a couple dollars each person. At one point, the class yearbook refers to students “paying for cruelties rendered” which are “too painful to mention” during an event called “Senior Slave Day” during freshman initiation week.

TULSI CHUCKS THE DEUCE UP… TULSI GABBARD: I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… (THREAD, VIDEO)

…hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me….

…in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.

ANTI-CHILD MUTILATION ACTIVIST SET TO VISIT NOTORIOUS LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD… BILLBOARD CHRIS: I will be at the Loudoun County School Board meeting [Tuesday] night. Their policy is to hide from parents when a child socially transitions at school, and they are refusing to follow Governor Youngkin’s new guidance to stop that. Big mistake.

The same goes for other counties in Virginia. You will see me on a street corner near Virginia schools in the future. I’ll be letting parents know that the school sees them as a threat to their own child, and will hide vital information from them.

SPEAKING OF CRAZY VIRGINIA SCHOOLS… School Replaces Columbus Day Lesson With PowerPoint On ‘Appropriate Terminology’ For ‘Indigenous People’s Day’

A Virginia public high school replaced its Columbus Day lesson with a PowerPoint on “Appropriate Terminology” for “Indigenous Rights & Identity in America,” according to a lesson obtained by journalist Asra Nomani.

On Oct. 4, students at Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Langley High School underwent a deep dive on “equity and inclusion” in lieu of a lesson on Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, according to a report from The Federalist. The lesson is part of a “pivot” from celebrating Columbus Day to celebrating “Indigenous People’s Day,” which was established by a July 23, 2020 motion from the FCPS school board.

The lesson teaches students that Native American people are oppressed and continue to face “commonplace” racial discrimination in the United States, according to the presentation.

“Indigenous peoples have been and continue to be the victims of prejudice and systematic discrimination as a result of 500 years of oppression and violence that began with European colonization, and it extends to the systematic oppression indigenous people face today throughout the Americas,” the lesson reads, according to The Federalist.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA STUDENTS THROW TANTRUM OVER INCOMING PREZ… University Of Florida Students Melt Down Over Ben Sasse Considering Leadership Role

Hundreds of students at the University of Florida (UF) disrupted a forum for Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, the only current contender for the school’s next president, with protests Monday over a previous statement he made regarding a same-sex marriage law.

“The Supreme Court once again overstepped its Constitutional role by acting as a super-legislature and imposing its own definition of marriage on the American people rather than allowing voters to decide in the states,” Sasse said in a 2015 statement in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to enshrine same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges. The Nebraska Republican is reportedly retiring from Congress to pursue a career in academia, according to a former aide.

Protesters flooded a university building Monday during a forum in which Sasse was slated to answer questions from students, according to numerous videos shared online. Most of their signs offered vague condemnations of Sasse, but common themes were accusations of homophobia and complaints about him being a Republican.

RESEARCH REVEALS WHY LIBERALS ARE MISERABLE… W. BRADFORD WILCOX: Why are liberals less happy than conservatives?

The survey goes on to find that liberals are about 18 percentage points less likely to be “completely satisfied” with their “mental health” than conservatives. But the problem appears to be especially acute for liberal women, who register the lowest levels of satisfaction with their lives and mental health. Indeed, only 15% of liberal women in the age group surveyed are “completely satisfied” with their lives, compared to 31% of conservative women; likewise, only 15% of liberal women are “completely satisfied” with their mental health, compared to 36% of conservative women.

Two family factors have a lot to do with this ideological gap: marital status and family satisfaction. Given that conservatives aged 18-55 are about 20 percentage points more likely to be married, as well as 18 percentage points more likely to be satisfied with their families, the lesson here is obvious. Marriage and family are strongly linked to happiness and to personal mental health in particular.

REDSKINS COACH BLAMES QB FOR LOSSES… Ron Rivera blames Carson Wentz for Commanders’ NFC East basement status (VIDEO)

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera didn’t mince words after his team’s 21-17 loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

As Washington sunk to 1-4 — behind the 5-0 Eagles and 4-1 Cowboys and Giants in the NFC East — Rivera was was asked why his squad was so far behind the rest of the division. The coach didn’t do so much as stutter.

“Quarterback,” he said.

FORMER ‘SKINS QB STUNNED… USA TODAY: Alex Smith takes issue with Ron Rivera’s comments regarding Carson Wentz (VIDEO)

“I’m not going to lie; I had a really hard time watching that,” [Alex] Smith said. “When I heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I’m not here to defend Carson Wentz. He’s had a tumultuous career and ups and downs. But this is a defensive head coach that’s absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback.”

Smith was just getting started.

“I just want to read some stats there for everybody, just to realize.,” Smith said. “Carson Wentz is fourth in the NFL in passing. The only guys ahead of him are Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Tom Brady. This is a defense that is 26th in the NFL in scoring, oh and they are also 28th in rushing offense. The blame has got to be spread around. This is a team sport. It is the ultimate team sport. How can a head coach stand up there in front of the media and utter one word, and it’s ‘quarterback’?”

ANGRY PLAYER SHOVES DOWN RANDOM DUDE ON SIDELINES… EXAMINER: Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoves man to ground after loss to Chiefs (VIDEOS)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man carrying equipment to the ground after his team lost a close NFL game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The shove, which happened as Adams walked to the locker room, was captured on video and quickly went viral. The [player] offered an apology on social media.