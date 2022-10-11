Kamala Harris Yucks It Up About Migrant Transfers On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed the border crisis as “political theatre” on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Monday.

Despite being appointed border czar and tasked with mitigating the mass surge of human and drug trafficking taking place along the U.S. southern border, Harris told Myers it was a “dereliction of duty” for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to bus migrants to her official residence.

“If you see a problem and if we agree that we need to address it, then if you’re a leader, participate in a solution,” Harris continued, clearly not hearing her own hypocrisy over her total and utter inaction to stop a single illegal footstep over the border.

.@VP Harris: “It’s an absolute dereliction of duty” for @GovRonDeSantis & @GregAbbott_TX to offer migrants free transportation to sanctuary cities “If you’re a leader, participate in a solution, right?” pic.twitter.com/SlgB65fkXC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 11, 2022

Thanks to Harris’ inaction, human trafficking has surged throughout Central and South America, as has the mass influx of fentanyl. Fentanyl, an opioid fifty times stronger than heroin, is responsible for a pandemic of drug poisonings and overdose deaths across the U.S., and is primarily trafficked into the country by cartel syndicates who purchase it cheaply from Chinese manufacturers.

But Harris’ solution is to create “pathways to citizenship” for those entering illegally, making it significantly easier for cartels to abuse and traffic in human lives. Though Harris told Meyers that the immigration system was “broken” under former President Donald Trump’s administration, from personal experience of the immigration system, I know this is fundamentally untrue.

Renewing my work visa took less than two days and cost half as much under the Trump Administration in 2019. While there is some evidence that changes were made in the legal immigration system by the former president, none of these have been reversed or fixed under the Biden administration. (RELATED: ‘Manipulated And Groomed’: Retired Green Beret Explains Why So Many Women Go Missing)

The only thing that has changed in the immigration process since the start of the Biden administration is the recording-breaking growth in human and drug trafficking, which has essentially been incentivized by their policies. Harris lied to Meyers and the American people on Monday night in all of her statements on the border. She and her administration have not provided a single solution to the crises they’ve normalized.