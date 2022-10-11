LA City Council Member Takes Leave Of Absence Amid Criticism Over Racist Remarks

Los Angeles City Council member and former president Nury Martinez announced Tuesday that she will take a leave of absence amid the ongoing uproar over her racist remarks.

The leak of a furtive audio recording from October 2021 revealed that Martinez compared a black 2-year-old son of white Councilman Mike Bonin to a monkey. In the recording, she said his parents are raising him “like a little white kid” and treated him as an “accessory.” She also referred to the child as a “su negrito,” a racially demeaning Spanish term, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Outrage erupted from the public after the recording was released which led to Martinez’s resignation as president, though she remains a member of council, the Los Angeles Times reported. In a statement announcing her leave of absence, she apologized to her council district and colleagues.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making,” she said, according to ABC News. “At this moment, I need to take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders. I am so sorry to the residents of Council District 6, my colleagues, and the City of Los Angeles.”

NEW: LA City Council President Nury Martinez says she is taking a leave of absence. Still not a resignation — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) October 11, 2022

Dozens of protesters awaited entry into the Los Angeles City Hall as the council met to address the recent conflict, the Los Angeles Times reported. A group of demonstrators wore black T-shirts stating “I’m with the Blacks,” a reference to Martinez criticizing Los Angeles Attorney General George Gascon for being “with the blacks.”

Protesters also chanted “fuera,” which translates to “out,” naming Martinez and Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon, the outlet reported. They also chanted “we’re with the blacks” and “shut it down” as Cedillo and de Leon sat in their seats, according to the outlet.

“This entire council is meeting today to work through these issues, and let’s respect people who showed up to give their voice,” Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, Martinez’s second-in-command and current president, said. (RELATED: Liberal Media Downplays That Disgraced LA City Council President Is A Democrat)

Councilman Bonin pleaded with the crowd to settle down and address the issue. Despite his attempts, the crowd continued their angered chants, the outlet reported.

A group of religious leaders stood outside the City Hall with vowing to continue protesting until Martinez resigns, the outlet reported.

“This ends today. This ends right now. I will be here every day until our City Council member step down,” Rev. Rae Huang said, according to the outlet.

Martinez made the remarks about Bonin’s son during a meeting addressing the city’s redistricting process with two fellow councilmen and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, the Los Angeles Times first reported Sunday. DeLeon compared Bonin’s handling of his child at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to Martinez holding a Louis Vuitton bag.

The members involved in the recorded conversation apologized for their remarks.