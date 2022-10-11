‘Unhinged People’: Jesse Watters Blasts Journalist Who Called Child Services Over ‘Happy Columbus Day’ Tweet

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday evening ripped a journalist who claimed he called child services on a Republican state senate candidate that wished people “Happy Columbus Day.”

“Previously sane respected reporters became unglued under Trump and turned into raving loons. Unfortunately some of them never recovered. They’re still out there screaming into the void. Most of the time we don’t hear them. But sometimes they do something so stupid ‘Primetime’ is forced to take note,” Watters said. “Enter self-described award-winning multimedia journalist David Leavitt. He became very angry with Tina Ramirez; she’s Republican running for Virginia state Senate who had the audacity to wish her followers, ‘Happy Columbus Day.’” (RELATED: Chicago Public Schools To Observe Indigenous People’s Day Instead Of Columbus Day)

WATCH:

Ramirez posted a picture wishing her followers a happy Columbus Day Monday, prompting Leavitt to ask her why she celebrated “torture, rape, murder, and enslavement.”

“I teach my daughter real American history. I refuse to join the radical left’s campaign to erase history,” Ramirez posted in response, leading Leavitt to tweet a request that Ramirez be reported to child services for “teaching her child to be a racist.”

“Now, Mr. Leavitt couldn’t let that stand. He responded, ‘why are you celebrating torture, rape murder and enslavement’? ‘Happy Columbus Day,’” Watters continued, before discussing Leavitt’s efforts to sic child services on Ramirez. “He proceeded to encourage his Twitter followers to call child protective services on Ramirez. Unfortunately, the lines were a little busy that day and he got fussy when he was put on hold for ten minutes. And then for 20. After holding for an hour, finally hung up. This is what unhinged people do.”

The Virginia State hotline for child abuse has a 60+ minute hold & is experiencing “high call volumes” with 14 callers ahead of me. Why is there so much child abuse in Virginia? How many people try to report child abuse & hang up? How many children will continue to be abused? pic.twitter.com/jBl5zbxSu9 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 10, 2022

Ramirez told Watters that nobody from child services called her and that she talked with Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, who assured her any complaint would go nowhere.

“For someone like this to have the audacity to attack a single mother who is the sole provider for her child and to literally try to have that child taken away from them because he’s so set on his feelings being hurt over me celebrating a holiday with my child is beyond the pale and that is what is wrong with these progressive leftists in America right now,” Ramirez said. “That’s why people across the board voted in Gov. Youngkin and Republicans last year in Virginia.”

“For him to sit on a hotline an hour tweeting about it the whole time. His rant about oh, they’re not there yet, they’re not there yet. Over 300,000 followers this guy has,” Ramirez said.

Over 331,000 people follow Leavitt on Twitter.

“The fact that he has so many followers means holding up a hotline that is supposed to be there to provide real services and immediate help for children in need is abhorrent,” Ramirez said. “He needs to be held accountable. This is appalling.”

