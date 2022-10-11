NBC News Correspondent Admits John Fetterman ‘Had A Hard time Understanding’ Conversation

NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns told MSNBC Tuesday that Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman had difficulty understanding her questions during an interview.

Burns said the production team had to set up a monitor in order for Fetterman to read her questions during an NBC News exclusive interview. Fetterman’s struggles with auditory processing issues and slurred speech resulting from a stroke he suffered in May.

“He still has lingering auditory processing issues as a result of the stroke, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing,” she said. “Now once he reads the question, he’s able to understand … He also still has some problems, some challenges with speech and I’ll say, Katy, that some of the small talk prior to the interview before the closed captioning was up and running, it did seem that he had a hard time understanding our conversations.”

Fetterman’s condition since the stroke has sparked skepticism of his fitness to serve in the U.S. Senate. After returning to the campaign trail in August, Fetterman pulled out of five scheduled debates against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. After pulling out of an Aug. 12 debate, Brittany Yanick, Oz’s communications director, called the Democratic candidate “a liar, a liberal, and a coward.” (RELATED: ‘Obviously They Want Clicks’: John Fetterman’s Wife Gisele Goes After WaPo)

The Washington Post editorial board questioned his mental capacity to serve after he refused to debate Oz and failed to disclose his hospitalization for two days following the stroke. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s editorial board echoed this argument, suggesting his unwillingness to debate his opponent “raises serious concerns” about his ability to serve in the U.S. Senate.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Fetterman campaign and will update this article accordingly.