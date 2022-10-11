Politics

Tim Ryan Doubles Down On Biden Not Running In 2024

Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The Iowa AFL-CIO Convention

Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Diana Glebova White House Correspondent
Font Size:

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan stated Monday that Joe Biden shouldn’t campaign for the presidency in 2024, reiterating his previous comments, and contributing to a growing coalition of Democrats who are calling for “change” in leadership.

“I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a Monday night debate for the Ohio Senate against Republican candidate J.D. Vance.

Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, the president, everybody,” the Senate candidate added. “We need a new generation of leadership.” (RELATED: We Asked All 50 Democratic Senators If They Would Endorse Biden In 2024. Only 5 Said ‘Yes’)

Biden has repeatedly stated that he will run in 2024, most recently telling Rev. Al Sharpton that he’s “going to” run, despite a recent poll from ABC News and the Washington Post indicating that only 35% of Democrat-registered and Democrat-leaning independent respondents want Biden to seek reelection.

Ryan, who ran against Biden in the 2020 election, is one of three incumbent Democratic representatives who have urged Biden not to seek a second term. Democratic Minnesota Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips have both stated that the country needs a “new generation” of Democrats.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin also said Sunday that although she wants a “new generation” of leadership, she would support Biden if he ran.

“I have been very vocal, including with my own leadership in the House, that we need a new generation. We need new blood, period, across the Democratic Party — in the House, the Senate and the White House. I think that the country has been saying that,” Slotkin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Ryan initially called for “generational change” in September when he voiced opposition to a second Biden term. (RELATED: Dem Senate Candidate Tim Ryan Says He Wants ‘New Leaders’ Instead Of Biden In 2024)

“The environment politically across the country is poisonous, and people I think want some change,” Ryan said. “It’s important for us, in both parties, these leaders who have been around for a while, I think it’s time for some generational change.”