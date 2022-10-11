‘Elitist Cabal’: Tulsi Gabbard Announces She’s Leaving The Democratic Party

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday her departure from the Democratic Party.

Gabbard said Twitter video that the Democratic Party is controlled by an “elitist cabal of warmongers” promoting division and “anti-white wokeism.”

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that’s under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly woke-ness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that enshrined in our Constitution, who are hostile towards people of faith and spirituality.”

Gabbard criticized the party’s previous push to defund the police and its handling of the U.S.-Mexico border while accusing it of veering the nation “closer to nuclear war.” (RELATED: ‘Essentially Erase Women’: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden Admin’s Overhaul Of Key Civil Rights Law)

“I believe in a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” she said. “Unfortunately the Democratic Party does not. Instead it stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite. Now I’m calling on my fellow commonsense, independent minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction of the so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, then I invite you to join me.”

Gabbard has been highly critical of the Democratic Party, accusing them of stoking racial divisions in America and supporting open borders. She also further criticized President Joe Biden’s administration’s response to the war in Ukraine, which has put the country on a collision course with nuclear-armed Russia.