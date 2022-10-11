‘The Party That Is Against Freedom’: Tulsi Gabbard Tells Tucker Carlson Why She Left Democratic Party

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday evening why she left the Democratic Party, saying it is “controlled by fanatical ideologues.”

“I love our country and I took an oath as a service member, as a soldier, as well as a member of Congress to support and defend the Constitution. That’s an oath I take extremely seriously,” Gabbard, who serves in the National Guard, told Carlson. “When you look at this party, today’s Democratic Party, it’s controlled by fanatical ideologues who hate freedom. They despise the Constitution. They actively find ways to undermine our God-given rights enshrined in the Constitution like freedom of speech.” (RELATED: Watch Tulsi Gabbard Demonstrate Her Deadly Marksmanship Skills)

Gabbard announced her decision to leave the Democratic Party Tuesday, citing “anti-white racism” and claiming it was controlled by an “elitist cabal.”

WATCH:

“They will do all that they can to destroy you, silence you, smear you, work with Big Tech, work with corporate media to actively destroy anyone who dares even question their agenda. They are against freedom of religion,” Gabbard said. “They are hostile towards people of faith, people who have their own spiritual practice, especially Christians, finding ways to be vindictive, to discriminate, to punish people who happen to exercise that freedom of religion. The list goes on and on but the foundation of freedom is really what was at the heart of my making this decision that I cannot be a member of the party that is against freedom and actively trying to undermine it.”

Gabbard ran for president in 2020, suspending her campaign at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing her desire to be ready should she be activated. She harshly criticized Democrats over the border and their rhetoric against Republicans, called the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump, a “blatant abuse of power.”

Gabbard also blasted the Biden administration over its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Rather than taking a stand for peace, for prosperity, security and freedom of the American people, we have too many people in Washington who are warmongers subservient to the military-industrial complex and continuing to put their own selfish interests or the interests of their donors first with no mind for the cost and consequence that their decisions have on the American people,” Gabbard said. “This is exactly what we are seeing right now with President Biden and leaders in Congress whose decisions are actively pushing us to the brink of a nuclear holocaust.”

President Joe Biden claimed the risk of nuclear war was the highest it had been since the Cuban Missile Crisis during a Thursday evening fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.