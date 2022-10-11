Virginia’s Tina Ramirez Hits Back After Disgraced Journalist Threatens To Report Her To Child Protective Services

A Republican candidate for the Virginia State Senate hit back at a liberal journalist on Monday who accused her of teaching her child racism.

Tina Ramirez, running for the seat in Virginia’s 12th district, mocked PayPal’s previous misinformation policy by saying that only women can get pregnant. Journalist David Leavitt in turn accused her of “celebrating torture, rape, murder and enslavement.”

“I teach my daughter real American history. I refuse to join the radical left’s campaign to erase history,” Ramirez responded.

Leavitt then suggested calling child services on Ramirez for allegedly teaching her daughter to be a racist. The candidate said it was “mighty bold” of him to accuse a Hispanic mother of teaching her black daughter to be racist. (RELATED: Hispanic Conservatives Flame NYT For Labeling Mayra Flores ‘Far-Right’)

“Can someone please call child care services on Tina Ramirez who’s teaching her child to be a racist?” Leavitt said.

“Mighty bold and liberal of you to lecture a Hispanic mother with a black daughter on racism,” Ramirez hit back. “What’s next? Are you going to lecture me on women’s rights?”

Leavitt has repeatedly come under fire for his statements at public events and on his Twitter page, which currently has over 330,000 followers. In 2017, the journalist joked about dead children following the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Outlets immediately distanced themselves after he defended his jokes.

Two months later, he complained over Twitter that a McDonalds employee refused to refill his drink. When the restaurant did not respond, he vowed to never enter the restaurant again.