ESPN Reporter Adam Schefter Roasts His Famous Colleague Dan Orlovsky With Throwback Video

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter hilariously roasted his colleague, former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, on the 14-year anniversary of Orlovsky running out of the end zone for an inadvertent safety.

Schefter tweeted out the blunder Wednesday to remind Orlovksy of his 2008 hiccup.

The blooper came in midst of the Detroit Lions going winless during the 2008 season. They finished 0-16 and were the worst team in recent memory until the Cleveland Browns went winless as well in 2017.

Orlovsky was one of five starting quarterbacks during the winless ’08 campaign for Detroit, according to ESPN. The outlet’s team stats show the Lions ranking bottom three in the NFL in total yards in 2008, while the Detroit defense ranked last in most yards given up and in total points allowed. Orlovsky running out of the end zone was indictive of how the Lions played that season. Inexplicable and confused. (RELATED: Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera Apologizes To QB Carson Wentz)

Orlovsky had a little vindication after San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also ran out the back of the end zone without realizing it during an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in week three of the NFL season in 2022. After Garoppolo repeated Orlovsky’s all-time gaffe, the former Lions quarterback tweeted apparently about how happy it made him.

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

Schefter deserves credit for remembering how today marks the anniversary of one of the funniest slip-ups in NFL history by way of his co-worker.