Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Nearly $1 Billion To Sandy Hook Victims’ Families

A jury declared Wednesday that InfoWars host Alex Jones must give at least $965 million in damages to family members of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and a first responding FBI agent for claiming the shooting was a hoax, Reuters reported.

Jones alleged that the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged by actors, spreading the lie that it never occurred, Reuters reported. The jury in Connecticut awarded damages to numerous plaintiffs. (RELATED: Gretchen Whitmer, Other Dems Distance Themselves From Maurice Imhoff, Candidate Who Allegedly Threatened School Shooting)

Adam Lanza killed his mother on Dec. 14, 2012, before going to Sandy Hook Elementary School and murdering 20 children and six adults. In February, families of nine victims and Remington Arms, which manufactured the gun Lanza used, settled for $73 million, the Associated Press reported.

WATCH:

Similarly, a jury in Austin, Texas, ordered Jones in August to pay a 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim’s family $4.1 million after they sued him for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Attorneys announced Wednesday that Jones would enter into bankruptcy mediation with Free Speech Systems, which filed for bankruptcy in July, according to Bloomberg Law.

Jones’ attorney Shelby A. Jordan did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

