Kaley Cuoco Gets Candid As She Announces Her Pregnancy

Actress Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

The 36-year-old star of “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Flight Attendant” shared the big news in an Instagram story Tuesday. Cuoco excitedly announced that she was pregnant and went on to reveal that she and Pelphrey will be welcoming a little girl into the world. She then shared several intimate details of what her pregnancy has been like so far.

Cuoco posted throwback photos of herself backstage during the filming of her upcoming movie “Role Play” to show fans how she coped with pregnancy fatigue by lying down on a makeshift bed and taking naps when she wasn’t needed on set. “Sleeping everyday between setups,” she wrote in her caption of the image. (RELATED: 48-Year-Old Actress Hilary Swank Pregnant With Twins)

The actress went on to tell fans a bit more about how she has been feeling since she discovered she was pregnant. Cuoco got candid, telling fans that she had a wild “Subway sandwich craze that lasted about three days.” The twice-divorced actress also joked about Pelphrey being a good sport when he agreed to hunt down a tuna sandwich for her during a trip to Denmark.

Cuoco revealed how challenging it was for her to hide her baby bump at the 2022 Emmy Awards in September, as she was not quite ready to share her news at that time.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” Cuoco posted to Instagram along with a photo that showed her and Pelphrey holding up a piece of cake with pink filling. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”