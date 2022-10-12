EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Healthcare Freedom Act Of 2022, Expanding On Idea Of A Health Savings Account

A group of House Republicans, led by Texas Rep. Chip Roy, introduced legislation Tuesday that would give Americans more options in health care spending by allowing patients to choose options outside of the Obamacare-dominated system.

The bill, first obtained by the Daily Caller and titled The Healthcare Freedom Act, has 13 original cosponsors, including Reps. Andy Biggs, Doug Lamborn, Van Taylor, Debbie Lesko, Ralph Norman, Jody Hice, Randy Weber, Ted Budd, Mark Green, Bob Good, Lauren Boebert, Roger Williams and Matt Rosendale.

The bill seeks to expand upon the idea of a Health Savings Account (HSA). An HSA is essentially a tax-free savings account Americans can use to put away money for future medical expenses. An HSA is similar to a 529 education savings account, but is used for a patient’s copays, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.

“[HSAs] allow individuals with a high-deductible health plan to save pre-tax dollars in a personal, portable account for qualified medical expenses. Due to their lower costs and flexibility, HSA arrangements are rapidly gaining market share,” according to a report on the Heritage Foundation website.

Here Is What The Bill Would Do:

Decouples Health Savings from insurance requirements, allowing anyone to hold a Health Freedom Account.

Increases the annual contribution from $3,650 to $12,000 for an individual and from $7,300 to $24,000 for a joint return.

Increases the catch-up contribution limit by $5,000 for ages 55 years and older.

Allows tax free withdrawals for purchases and payments to insurance and associated costs; direct primary care arrangements; healthcare sharing ministry costs; prescription and over the counter medications; and other medical cost-sharing organizations.

Allows rollover contributions to be made between HFA accounts without a penalty.

Allows beneficiaries of the deceased to transfer funds from the HFA of the deceased to another HFA, tax-free.

Adjusts the employer-sponsored insurance exclusion by allowing employers to exclude contributions to Health Freedom Accounts in addition to health plans for current employees; and to obtain the exclusion for contributions to an HFA for newly hired employees 5 years after enactment.

Renames the Health Savings Account to a “Health Freedom Account”

“The American people are sick and tired of a healthcare system that works to the advantage of everyone but the doctor and the patient. Big Healthcare – built on a foundation of crony-capitalism and power hungry politicians – has destroyed the affordability of and restrained access to the greatest medical care in the world,” Roy told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Demand Immediate Change’ — Rep. Chip Roy To Release Policy Pledge Putting America First)

“It’s time to end that. It’s time to cut through the knot of government-corporate bureaucracy and put power back in the hands of those who actually provide it and those who actually receive it. It’s time for healthcare freedom, and my bill, H.R.9160 – The Healthcare Freedom Act, is a crucial step in achieving it,” Roy added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Only Two Sexes’ — Rep. Chip Roy To Introduce Legislation That Would Make Passports Have 2 Gender Options)

The legislation has also picked up the support of The Heritage Foundation, Freedom Works, Texas Public Policy Foundation, Free2Care, Direct Care Texas and Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom.