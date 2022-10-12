‘Shady, Murky, Military Background’: Author Reveals ‘Concerning’ Alleged Details On Ex-Hunter Biden Business Partner

An author claimed during a Wednesday evening Fox News appearance that one of Hunter Biden’s ex-Chinese business partners had “worked” at an organization controlled by the Chinese military and appeared to maintain the “connection” in future business dealings.

“This Chinese businessman [Ye Jianming] disappeared mysteriously several years ago, but before building his empire of oil and petroleum industries in China he worked at an organization controlled by Chinese military intelligence that specialized in political influence operations, and he appeared to maintain this connection as a businessman after he apparently left the Chinese military,” Alex Joske, the author of “Spies and Lies,” told host Jesse Watters.

Ye Jianming, a Chinese billionaire who had business ties with Hunter Biden through the now-defunct CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd., was reportedly arrested in 2018 by Chinese authorities, according to Reuters. Ye allegedly had ties with the People’s Liberation Army, the Washington Times reported.

WATCH:

Watters questioned whether Ye was involved with Chinese influence and intelligence operations.

“That’s what it would appear to suggest, that Hunter Biden had a financial relationship with this Chinese businessman with a shady, murky, military background,” Joske responded, adding that Hunter Biden’s alleged relationship with JiaQi Bao could also be part of building influence by “targeting families of important figures” in a “cynical and terrible way.”

Bao, who allegedly has ties to Chinese intelligence, told Hunter Biden which parts of the United States China wanted to purchase natural gas from in 2017, according to a whistleblower.

“How successful were they in compromising the Biden family?” Watters asked Joske.

“It’s too early to say, but I think it’s a really concerning piece of information that we should be watching. There should be more investigations into this,” Joske said. “I think it’s great to see more mainstream media actually picking up on this story after years of not really following it through. We’re seeing more and more information come out, in particular about Hunter Biden’s connections to this businessman.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

