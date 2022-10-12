Police Find Body Of Missing Woman After Two-Month Search

The body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was found after a two-month search, sheriffs announced Tuesday.

Fuentes was found at a crash site below a 400-foot cliff in a rural part of Fresno County, according to Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. Law enforcement discovered various pieces of evidence that suggested Fuentes’ car had flown off the road north of Pine Flat Lake some time in early August.

Rescue teams were forced to rappel down the side of the cliff on Monday night in order to recover Fuentes’ body, which had been overlooked during previous searches due to heavy vegetation in the area, Mims stated. The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but the current hypothesis is that she was tired after a late night.

The 22-year-old was reported missing by her family on Aug. 7 after leaving a family gathering shortly before dawn, the New York Post reported. She was seen leaving a local convenience store in the silver 2011 Hyundai found at the scene of the crash, police noted. (RELATED: Suspect Named In Missing Toddler Case Gripping Multiple Countries After 15 Years)

After three weeks of searching, the police started treating her disappearance as a criminal matter, the New York Post reported at the time. Their suspicions were raised after their work failed to uncover Fuentes’ digital footprint.