LA Councilwoman Nury Martinez Resigns Over Racist Remarks

Nury Martinez resigned as member of the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday, three days after stepping down as president due to racist remarks she reportedly made about a colleague’s son.

“My only goal as Council president has been to champion a families-first agenda that we can all be proud of,” Martinez’s shared in a statement, reported by the New York Times. “While I leave with a heavy heart, know that I wish you all the best and I have faith in your strength to unite this city.”

“There is no other way forward,” acting President Mitch O’Farrell said in a Twitter statement calling Martinez’s resignation “the first, necessary step” in the process of accountability. O’Farrell also repeated his call for fellow council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign.

“This is the right move. Again, these comments have no place in our state, or in our politics, and we must all model better behavior to live the values that so many of us fight every day to protect,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced via a statement on Wednesday.

Martinez stepped down from her position after a myriad of protests and backlash including President Joe Biden calling on her to completely resign her seat, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The accusations stem from an October 2021 recording where Martinez can reportedly be heard speaking to two fellow council members about a white colleague, Mike Bonin, who was referred to as a “little bitch,” according to The Los Angeles Times. Martinez also allegedly accused Bonin of raising his black son as an “accessory,” and referred to the child as a “parece changuito” which translated to “like a monkey.” (RELATED: Liberal Media Downplays That Disgraced LA City Council President Is A Democrat)

Speaking of the boy’s behavior at a Martin Luther King, Jr Day parade, Martinez allegedly said, “They’re raising him like a little white kid. I was like, ‘This kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I’ll bring him back,”’ according to The Los Angeles Times.

In her farewell message, Martinez urged her constituents to “stay engaged” and to “fight” for their “fair share” of the city’s resources. “It’s hard to say goodbye,” Martinez stated, according to CNN. “Please know that I was in this fight for you,” she added.