‘Innocent Guys Got Smeared’: ‘The Five’ Slam Mayorkas Over Whipping Claim

The panelists on “The Five” ripped Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday over emails showing Mayorkas knew the photographer who took the pictures of horseback Border Patrol agents had doubted the initial whipping allegations.

“It’s shocking in how disgusting it is,” Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary, said. “We knew from the beginning … that the horse patrol using reins in order to maneuver the horse in order to do their job they were given to do, and they got smeared. They got put on desk duty and now they’re facing 14-day suspension without pay for some sort of administrative issue because the president doesn’t want to be embarrassed.” (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Explains How The Media’s Border Patrol ‘Whipping’ Narrative Fell Apart)

Emails obtained by the Heritage Foundation and shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation revealed that Mayorkas knew hours before a Sept. 24, 2021 press event that the photographer disputed claims that mounted Border Patrol agents whipped Haitian migrants. President Joe Biden also condemned the agents, vowing they would “pay” for the incident.

For Mayorkas, the images reminded him of “systemic racism,” he said at a White House press conference., according to Fox News. Mayorkas also responded to the photographer’s statements, saying the situation “horrified the nation.” Border Patrol agents were using the reins to control their horses, according to video shot by an AP reporter.

“Everybody who talked about this was so emotionally invested in it, they didn’t want to know the truth and we were really good. I thought we were going let’s wait, let’s wait, let’s wait. Nobody else did,” Greg Gutfeld said. “If you work under Mayorkas you can not trust him again. He’s a rat. He will sell out his grandmother. If he had any self-respect he would resign.

The agents involved in the incident were cleared of criminal charges in April, while the Biden administration sought to pursue administrative charges.

“The most important thing as an employee is to make your boss not look foolish. He made Biden look very foolish,” Jesse Watters said. “It’s almost like the hoax was coming and he had to man up and stop the hoax and he just let it pass so then everybody looked bad. Innocent guys got smeared.”

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

