Fired San Antonio Police Officer Charged For Allegedly Shooting Teen In McDonald’s Parking Lot

Detectives arrested and charged former San Antonio police officer James Brennand with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot a teenager who was sitting in a car outside a McDonald’s.

Erik Cantu, 17, was eating in a car’s driver’s seat on Oct. 2 when Brennand opened the door and told him to exit the vehicle, body camera footage published by the San Antonio Police Department shows. Cantu subsequently grabbed the wheel and the car began to move, only for Brennand to fire his weapon inside before the door closed, firing more shots as it rolled away.

Brennand approached the car after purportedly believing it to be stolen, and had evaded Cantu the previous day when he tried to perform a routine traffic stop, Training Commander Alyssa Campos said Oct. 5.

Brennand was terminated Oct. 4 and now faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, according to a San Antonio Police Department press release. He had been an officer at the department for just seven months, according to Campos.

WATCH:

Aggravated assault and evading arrest charges against Cantu were dropped, The Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Rep. Steve Scalise Slams Dem Candidate’s Tweet About 2017 Baseball Shooting)

Cantu’s family said Tuesday he remained unconscious on life support in an unimproved condition, according to the AP. He sustained gunshot wounds in the incident, while his 17-year-old female passenger was not hurt, Campos stated.

