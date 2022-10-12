School District’s Sex Ed Curriculum Features ‘Genderbread Person’ To Teach Kids About Being Trans

A Rhode Island school district sexual education curriculum features a “genderbread person” to teach children about gender identity, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Sexual education materials for high school students at South Kingstown School District in Rhode Island, include a lesson titled “Gender, Sex, Orientation, Expression” which uses a “genderbread person” to help students understand sexual orientation and gender identity, according to documents obtained by the DCNF. The lesson defines gender neutral terms and provides videos on transitioning experiences. (RELATED: US Military Educational Summit Pushed Gender Ideology Using A ‘Genderbread Person,’ Report Finds)

The “genderbread person” teaches that “gender isn’t binary” and that one’s gender is often “a bit of this, a dash of that,” the lesson showed. The lesson also argues that one’s gender and sex don’t have to necessarily align, as gender identity comes from the brain and sex comes from the “physical traits” with which one is born.

It is unclear whether the curriculum is still in the school district but was being used at some point between 2020 and now, documents obtained by the DCNF showed.

“South Kingstown School District’s formal lessons on gender ideology mislead students into believing that gender theory is scientific fact,” Nicole Solas, Independent Women Forum senior fellow and South Kingstown resident, told the DCNF. “The materials state unequivocally, ‘gender is not binary.’ This is not a fact – it’s highly contentious political debate in all levels of American government. Presenting gender theory as irrefutable fact is political indoctrination.”

Different terms are defined in the materials, including gender neutral pronouns like “ze/zir,” “they/them” and “Mx.,” according to the lesson. “Androgny/androgynous” is defined as “a gender expression that has elements of both masculinity and femininity.”

After teaching the gender symbols for gay men and lesbians and the pride flag, the sexual education curriculum lesson features a lesson on the “cycle of oppression,” according to the documents. The “cycle of oppression” demonstrates how stereotypes eventually lead to “internalized oppression.”

The materials include the Ted Talk “Gender Is Not A Straight Line” by Charlie Hobman, a biological woman who is transgender, and talks about oppression towards the transgender community. The lesson also cites a Ted Talk called “‘Transgender’ Is Not A Scary Word” by Samuel Rae Bernstein is cited in the lesson and discusses transitioning from a biological female.

“The materials include pop culture, leftist YouTube videos meant to emotionally manipulate students into becoming transgender activists,” Solas told the DCNF. “There are no videos showing the point of view of adult detransitioners who regret their childhood mastectomies and castrations. There is no information about the cancer risks and osteopenia rates of cross sex hormones in children or the permanent side effects of puberty blockers. Where are the gender theory lesson materials teaching that childhood social transition leads to childhood medical transition and ends in childhood sterilization?”

South Kingstown School District did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.