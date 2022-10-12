Tucker Carlson Blasts Corporate Media, Dems For Using ‘Incompetent,’ ‘Disabled’ People As A Political ‘Asset’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted corporate media and Democrats Wednesday night for using “disabled” and “incompetent” people as a political “asset.”

“John Fetterman is a trust fund kid, he took money from his parents deep into middle age, when he decided finally what to do with the rest of his life, which is to be the U.S. senator from Pennsylvania,” Carlson said. “The problem is fate intervened, and he can no longer speak. He had a bad stroke and we feel bad about that. Everyone does. Because of that stroke, he now needs electronic assistance in order to communicate with other people. He can’t talk on his own.” (RELATED: ‘Fairly Fluent’: CNN Doctor Tries To Defend Fetterman Stumbling Over His Words)

Fetterman, who is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, suffered a stroke May 13, resulting in lingering auditory processing issues that forced him to use closed captions during an interview with NBC reporter Dasha Burns. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee, raised questions about Fetterman’s health in August after Fetterman declined multiple invitations for debates.

Tucker noted that the way Fetterman conducted the interview with Burns was “the definition of impairment” and also how some were attacking those who raised questions about Fetterman’s ability to be a senator.

“Others in the media scoffed at the idea that was a problem at all,” Carlson said. “In fact, far from being a problem, it was an asset, because if the equity agenda means anything, it means that incompetent people ought to be in charge. That’s equity.”

Carlson claimed that the same sort of exploitation took place with environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

“Greta Thunberg is someone who needed help and concern from adults. At the age of 11, she lost 22 pounds, because according to her parents, she was so depressed about global warming she couldn’t eat, and then she was diagnosed a whole suite of very serious problems, OCD, mutism, Asperger’s,” Carlson said. “Very, very, sad, actually. But the people around Greta Thunberg and the people who used Greta Thunberg, didn’t see it as sad at all. They saw it as an advantage for them, because Greta Thunberg could be used to accrue more power to them and you weren’t allowed to say anything about it, because she was disabled.”

Carlson also said that President Joe Biden was nominated in 2020 for the same reason, and played a clip of hosts from the View accusing those who questioned why Biden asked for the late Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of being ageist.

“So if you don’t like the fact the commander in chief, the guy that commands our nuclear arsenal, is deranged because of age, which he is, then you’re the bigot. But underneath all of this is the single most cynical political move in the history of this country,” Carlson said. “That is elevating Joe Biden precisely because he is fading away. Because he is demented. That’s why they [Democratic Party] chose him.

