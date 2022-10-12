Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Willie Spence Dead At 23

Former “American Idol” contestant Willie Spence died Tuesday as a result of injuries he sustained in a car accident in Tennessee.

“We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans,” local news outlet Douglas Now wrote to Facebook. “He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed,” they wrote. Spence, who was only 23-years-old at the time of the crash, finished as the runner-up in the Season 19 finale.

Katharine McPhee, a singer that performed a duet with Spence during his time on “American Idol,” posted a tribute to Spence on her Instagram Story.

“Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised,” she wrote. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you,” McPhee said.

Spence posted a Christian song to his Instagram page just before he was in the car crash. He videotaped himself belting out the song while sitting in the car, and fans have flocked to that post to send notes of love and condolences. ““Lord you are my hiding place”🎤🥺,” Spence wrote in the caption of his last post. (RELATED: Legendary Actress Angela Lansbury Dead At 96)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarInTheMaking💥✨🎙🙏🏽 (@williespenceofficial)

“Fly and sing with the angels and dance amongst the stars friend! RIH 🥺🕊️✨,” wrote a fan..

“Omg I am so at a loss for words. Not you Willie! 💔💔💔 Wow… 😭🕊️ Rest in Paradise, king 😔,” said another fan.

“My heart is broken and my prayers go out to his family,” wrote film producer Randall Emmett to his Instagram story.

“I was lucky to have him sing for me live at my home and other events, I will miss you my friend. I know you touched so many of us. I’m heart broken,” Emmett wrote.

Details surrounding the cause of the car accident and the injuries Spence sustained have not been made available to the public at this time.