Woman With Metal Collar Around Her Neck Flees Alleged Captor After Two Months Of Rape, Horrific Abuse

A Missouri man was arrested Friday after a woman claimed to have escaped his home after being held captive, raped and abused for weeks prior.

Timothy M. Haslett had a local judge enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf on Tuesday. He faces charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to Fox News.

Timothy Haslett Jr. is set to be in court today for an arraignment for rape, kidnapping, assault charges. Court documents state a woman pointed out the home she escaped from once inside an ambulance. Police found room she described being held in inside basement.@KCTV5 4,5,6PM pic.twitter.com/2TLE6utyly — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) October 11, 2022

Police in a suburb of Kansas City were called to a home on Friday, where a 22-year-old woman wearing nothing but a trash bag and a metal collar with a padlock securing it shut and restricting her breathing said she’d been held captive in the home since September, Fox News continued. Another report from NBC suggested the woman, whose name has not been publicly released, was wearing the collar and latex lingerie and had duct tape over her mouth.

She claimed that Haslett kept her in a small basement room, where he repeatedly whipped and raped her. After she escaped, the woman attempted to seek help from multiple homes until one neighbor eventually called 911, Oxygen News reported.

“He kept her restrained in handcuffs on her wrists and ankles. She was able to get free when he took his child to school,” a probate statement noted, according to Fox. (RELATED: FedEx Lost A Man’s Body Three Years Ago, But That’s Not The Weirdest Part Of The Story)

Law enforcement are attempting to determine whether there were other victims on Haslett’s property and are using cadaver dogs to examine the yard and other items in his property, Fox continued. He is being held on $500,000 bond and has stated that he requires a public defender to handle his case.