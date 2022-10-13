One In Seven American Voters Will Be LGBTQ By 2030, New Report Claims

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) suggested in a new report that one in seven voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2030.

LGBTQ voters are predicted to become the fastest growing voting bloc in the near future, with the report suggesting that one in five voters will be LGBTQ by 2040, according to the HRC and Bowling Green State University (BGSU). The report explained that 11% of voters are currently LGBTQ, and expects numbers to continually climb as Generation Z voters age and “come out.” (RELATED: The Rapid Uptick In LGBT Identification Is Driven By People Who Are Actually Straight, Report Finds)

The report bases its predictions for the future off of current LGBTQ numbers because it could not poll anyone under the age of 18, according to the report. Gen Z statistics were duplicated and used for New Generation (born 2004-2014) and Pre-New generation (born 2015 or later) results.

“The percentage of Generation Z respondents identifying as LGBTQ+ was used for these generations. As we continue to see higher levels of LGBTQ+ identification, as well as earlier ages of coming out as LGBTQ+, in the younger birth cohort, this is a conservative estimate of LGBTQ+ identification in these generations,” the report said.

Currently, 27% of Gen Z (born 1997-2003), 15.6% of Millennials (born 1981-1996), 7.6% of Gen X (born 1965 -1980) and 4.6% of Boomers (born 1946-1964) identify as LGBTQ, according to the report. “The LGBTQ+ electorate was pivotal in ensuring Joe Biden’s victory in several key states—and, subsequently, in winning the Presidency. Had LGBTQ+ voters stayed home, it is likely Donald Trump would have won re-election.”

“Our hope is that as politicians of all political parties recognize the changing demographics of the country, and the growth of the LGBTQ voting bloc and the growth of our number of pro-equality allies, that they too will support pro-equality policies,” said Geoff Wetrosky, the Human Rights Campaign’s national campaign director, according to Politico.

The LGBTQ vote is projected to exceed the national averages in Ohio, Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Nevada and Colorado, with Ohio expected to have the highest percent change, according to the report. “These states and these leaders [are] on the wrong side of history, but I think they’re really on the wrong side of the demographics, even,” said Shoshana Goldberg, lead author of the study and director of public education and research at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, according to Politico.

“Just the basic numbers suggest that where these states are going versus where their states’ politicians think that they’re going, suggests a pretty big mismatch,” Goldberg continued.

The Human Rights Campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

