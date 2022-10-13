50 Cent’s Son Offers Up Money To Meet Dad In Person And Talk

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson wants to get to know his father and he’s willing to pay him for the privilege.

Jackson has been estranged from his father, who has accused him of growing up “entitled” over his $80k a year in child support, according to TMZ. Jackson has been trying to mend his relationship with 50 Cent. He tried to get his attention by posting a message on Instagram offering his dad $6,700 — one month’s child support payment — in exchange for 24 hours with him. But 50 Cent doesn’t seem interested.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” Jackson wrote. He continued by saying, “🚦Red Yellow Green whatever color he like 😭.”

Jackson is making clear he’s not after his father for money. He just wants to get to know his dad and begin to form a relationship with him.

Sources close to the situation have reportedly indicated Jackson is prepared to pay more money if that’s what it takes to get a one-on-one with 50 Cent. Jackson is in his 20s now wants his father to understand that he’s not entitled, and money isn’t his motivation in wanting to establish a bond, according to TMZ. He believes they should be able to communicate without anger towards one another and is trying to forge a relationship. (RELATED: Daughter Who Received 80,000 Pennies In Child Support From Estranged Dad To Donate To Charity, Family Says)

A person close to Jackson also reportedly said not having a father in his life has left him with many unanswered questions, although he admits he doesn’t know what to expect if this conversation materializes, according to TMZ.

50 Cent has not directly responded to Jackson, but sources close to him reportedly indicate he believes Jackson should have reached out directly and not through social media if his intentions were real.

Shortly after Jackson’s post was live online, Jackson posted a scene from his show “Power” in which his character kills his son…