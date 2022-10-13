Americans Don’t Want Biden To Run Again, Poll Reveals

A majority of Americans and Democrats don’t want President Joe Biden to run again, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 8-11 amongst 1,500 respondents with a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error.

Twenty-six percent of respondents said “yes” when asked whether they wanted Biden to run for president in 2024, according to the poll. Fifty-two percent opposed Biden’s reelection bid. By race, 57% of white voters, 35% of black voters and 42% of Hispanic voters said they do not want Biden to run.

From new Economist/YouGov: Only 26% total say they want Biden to run for President again in 2024 Only 46% of Democrats say they want him to run again — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 13, 2022

Along party lines, just 46% of Democrats support a Biden re-election run while 28% said they do not. Republicans were least likely to want Biden to run for re-election, with 79% saying “no.” Among Independents, 53% said Biden should not run for re-election while just 17% said yes.

This isn’t the first time voters have expressed their reluctance to support Biden’s re-election. An ABC News & Washington Post poll from September found just 35% of Democratic-registered and Democratic-leaning independent voters want Biden to run again, while 56% wanted a new nominee.

An August poll found similar results, with 56% of Democrats saying Biden should not run for reelection and the party needed change. Just 44% thought Biden should run for reelection. (RELATED: Biden Says It ‘Remains To Be Seen’ Whether He Will Firmly Commit To Running Again In 2024)

Democratic leaders are also on the fence on a potential reelection campaign, with Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan outright stating Monday Biden should not run in 2024.

“I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said during a debate. “We need a new generation of leadership.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has refused to explicitly say whether Biden should seek reelection.

“I’m not going into politics about whether the president should- should run or not,” Pelosi said during a recent press briefing.