Biden: If Republicans Win, Inflation Will Get ‘Worse’

President Joe Biden said Thursday while speaking in California that if Republicans win in the November midterms then inflation is “going to get worse.

Speaking in Los Angeles about infrastructure, Biden began his speech discussing Thursday’s inflation report, which painted a grim outlook on the current economic conditions.

Inflation increased at 0.4% in September from August while “core” inflation, which measures the price of goods excluding food and energy, hit a 40-year-high, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show. Core inflation rose 6.6% year-over-year while the Consumer Price Index fell to 8.2% overall year-over-year despite spiking 0.4% in August.

Biden tried to downplay economic concerns, saying while it is true Americans are being “squeezed” by the cost of living and “hurting,” Thursday’s report showed “some progress.”

Biden touted the slightly decreasing gas prices but said the price of gas is “still too high,” and blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the pandemic and the global economic challenges.

“Because of my economic plan, we are better positioned than any other major economy in the world, to weather the challenges and come through this a stronger country.”

Biden then warned, however, that should Republicans win in November, things will only get worse. (RELATED: ‘We’re Making Progress’: Biden’s Top Economic Advisor Attempts To Spin Bad Inflation News)

“We’ve got an election in a month. Voters have to decide, Democrats are working to bring down the cost of things and to talk about the kitchen table, prescription drugs, to health insurance and energy bills and so much more. Standing up for working people, the right to get a raise and get a better job. Republicans are campaigning everyday, on an agenda to raise your costs.”

Biden alleged Republicans would raise taxes on middle class Americans.

“If Republicans win, inflation is going to get worse. It’s that simple,” Biden said.