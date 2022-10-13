Democrats In 4 Key Races Pressed Biden To Defund Border Enforcement Agencies, Grant Mass Amnesty: Report

Democrats running for U.S. Congress in four key midterm races reportedly demanded the US defund border security agencies and grant mass amnesty to illegal immigrants in 2021, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Democratic Colorado State Senator Brittany Pettersen and State Representative Yadira Caraveo, North Carolina State Senator Wiley Nickel, and New Mexico Democratic candidate Gabe Vasquez reportedly called on the US to “divest from immigration enforcement agencies like [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] and [Customs and Border Protection (CBP)],” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The Colorado GOP told the Washington Free Beacon that this is an opportunity to highlight the Democrats’ harmful border policies.

“The fact that Yadira Caraveo supports abolishing ICE proves that she is an extremist more interested in promoting a far-left agenda than in keeping citizens of the Eighth Congressional District safe,” Colorado GOP Executive Director Joe Jackson told the outlet. “The open border policies supported by Joe Biden and Yadira Caraveo have brought dangerous drugs to our state and have created a devastating humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border.”

NEW: Four Democrats running in crucial congressional races were part of a coalition of lawmakers that urged Biden to defund all border enforcement agencies and give mass amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants: Via @SaysSimonson https://t.co/03EUfAfRXg — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 13, 2022

Sabato’s Crystal Ball labeled the race between Caraveo and Republican Colorado State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer for the state’s 8th Congressional District a toss-up. (RELATED: Migrant Shot And Killed At The US-Mexico Border: Report)

Pettersen is running against Republican candidate Erik Aadland in Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, with the latest available polling showing the candidates just three points apart. Vasquez’s attempt to take down Republican incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District is also considered a toss-up, according to the Cook Political Report. The race between Nickel and Republican candidate Bo Hines leans towards Hines, Sabato’s Crystal Ball reported.

In addition to insisting Congress defund two critical border protection agencies, the letter signed by 700 Democrats demanded thousands of illegal immigrants be provided amnesty, the Washington Free Beacon reported. Lawmakers were asked to “prioritize the inclusion of a clean pathway to citizenship for essential workers, Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, and their families in all economic recovery legislation, including through budget reconciliation,” according to the report.