The Surprising Reason Jamie Foxx Walked Out Of Cardi B’s Birthday Bash

Actor Jamie Foxx only made it a few feet into Cardi B’s 30th birthday at Poppy Nightclub before high-tailing it right out of there, all because he didn’t feel properly accommodated.

Foxx discovered there wasn’t a section available for his crew of 10 people as soon as he stepped into the club Tuesday, and that was apparently enough to sour his experience, according to TMZ. He then reportedly turned around and left after realizing he wasn’t going to get the space he seemed to want. Foxx arrived late and the doorman wasn’t aware that he was planning to attend, sources familiar with the situation said, according to the outlet.

Foxx’s reaction to the doorman denying him and his group entry was epic. Video footage surfaced showing Foxx appearing irritated and seemingly insulted by the fact his wishes couldn’t be granted.

Foxx showed up to the cabaret-themed party dressed to impress, and he made a big production out of stopping at the trunk of his white Rolls Royce for a few seconds to switch out of his driving shoes and into his party kicks. (RELATED: Watch Jamie Foxx And Snoop Dogg In The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’)

Foxx seemed visibly irritated at being turned away, but he kept his cool and stopped short of throwing a pretentious celebrity meltdown over not getting his way. Photographers chased after Foxx and asked what happened, as did the doorman who had just turned him away.

It’s almost unheard of for a celebrity of Foxx’s stature to be turned away from anything, let alone a party he was invited to. It seemed to be a matter of miscommunication, although it’s not entirely clear if the error lies with Foxx for not conveying the size of his party, with the doorman for being misinformed, or with Cardi B for not leaving proper instructions for her front-of-house staff.

The doorman tried fixing the apparent mistake by letting Foxx know he could come in, but Foxx seemed over it.

“No, we not good,” Foxx said, according to TMZ. “I love you, but it was too much.”