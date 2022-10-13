‘He Just Lied’: Kellyanne Conway Calls Out Biden’s Lack Of ‘Credibility’ On OPEC’s Oil Cuts

Former White House aide Kellyanne Conway slammed President Joe Biden during a Wednesday morning Fox News appearance over what she claimed were lies told to the American people about efforts to prevent OPEC from cutting production.

“Look, you can’t run the world’s greatest democracy, our country, on spite. I can’t help but feel that this president, his governing philosophy is spite[ful]. Trump did it, I’ll undo it. Republicans want it, I don’t want it,” Conway said. “Then he just lied. He lied to Jake Tapper, to say he didn’t go to the Saudis for oil is just a lie. His own administration admitted he did. We know he did and they just keep lying. They lie about the whipping of the migrants. They lie about not [being] in a recession, by his own economist’s own definition, two consecutive quarters of no growth. We’re in a recession. He lies about not begging them for oil.” (RELATED: ‘Dirty Stuff’: Steve Forbes Accuses Biden Of Undermining The Economy To Win Midterm Votes)

Experts claim that President Biden’s hostility towards fossil fuels led to higher energy prices. Biden revoked a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office, and the Biden administration asked a court to uphold a ban on oil and gas leases in June after cancelling an offshore lease sale in May.

Emails acquired by the Heritage Foundation and shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation reportedly showed that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was aware that a photographer was disputing claims Haitian migrants were whipped.

WATCH:

“It’s incredibly embarrassing, if not a danger to our national security, Brian, to have OPEC and the Saudis turn around and say we’re not helping you crawl out of this midterm hole for your party by acceding to your wishes,” Conway said earlier. “It’s quite embarrassing. Joe Biden keeps talking about tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve. Folks, that’s there for certain circumstances, after the Libyan war, after Hurricane Katrina, during the Persian Gulf war, not because a political person, the president of the United States, has done everything he can to gut American energy. Of course, stop drilling, canceling the U.S. pipelines on day one, all the jobs that went with it.”

“That’s why Joe Biden and his party have no credibility when it comes to the top issues governing this election, inflation, rising costs, rising crime and education,” Conway said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.