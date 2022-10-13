Ohio Man Pleads Guilty To Trying To Blow Up Love Interest’s Boyfriend In Maryland

An Ohio man pled guilty to federal weapons charges Wednesday in Baltimore after attempting to blow up his love interest’s boyfriend, authorities announced.

Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, admitted in a plea deal that he built a pipe bomb in his Ohio residence and drove about seven hours to the victim’s home in Carroll County, Maryland on Oct. 30, 2020 with the intent to kill the man, according to the Associated Press.

“McCoy devised a plan to build and deliver a bomb to [the man’s] house with the intent to kill [him] in order to remove him as a romantic rival,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, according to ABC7 Chicago.

In October 2020, McCoy met the 28-year-old victim and his girlfriend through a live-action game called Dagorhir and soon developed romantic feelings for the unnamed woman, the AP reported. McCoy devised his plan to kill the victim after he confessed his feelings to the woman, but was denied, the report continues. (RELATED: Report: Woman Wanted To Spend More Time With Her Boyfriend, So She Called In A Bomb Threat To His Office).

“McCoy traveled to multiple stores and purchased a variety of substances to make explosive powder, as well as other components to manufacture the bomb,” authorities said, according to ABC7 Chicago.

McCoy placed the pipe bomb inside a white gift box with a red ribbon and left it on the victim’s porch to make it appear the woman sent it to him as a gift, according to Fox Baltimore. The bomb detonated after the victim opened it inside his house, leaving him seriously wounded, the report continues.

“The victim was struck in the front of his body by shrapnel and sustained injuries to his chest, legs, and front of his body. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for injuries caused by the shrapnel and explosion,” said the U.S Attorney’s Office, according to according to ABC7 Chicago.

McCoy faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the Associated Press.