Five Dismembered Bodies Found Across The Texas Border In Mexico, Police Say

Police in Juarez, Mexico, found five dismembered bodies in an abandoned vehicle on Tuesday night across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to Border Report.

Police found the bodies of three men and one woman in an abandoned black Ford Expedition with their lower limbs severed, Border Report reported Wednesday. Authorities later found an unidentified fifth body with a severed head. (RELATED: ‘You’re A F*cking Plague’: Mexico City Residents Want Americans To Leave)

During the discovery of the four bodies, police found plastic bags containing a human head and other body parts outside the SUV, according to Border Report.

Organized criminal gangs chopped up the bodies to try to stoke fear in their enemies, Juarez police told Border Report. The area, which has experienced more than 850 murders so far this year, has been a central point of gang violence and drug trafficking.

Criminals have carried out similar acts of violence in other areas of Mexico’s border with the U.S. and popular tourist destinations for Americans in Mexico.

Mexican authorities said in June that two priests were murdered and four tourists were kidnapped in Cerocahui, Mexico, near the border with the U.S.

Cancun and Tulum have experienced cartel violence in recent months. Cartels also battled in northern Mexico in August, leading the U.S. consulate to order its employees to seek shelter.

The El Paso Police Department didn’t respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

