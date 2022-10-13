Prosecutors Set To Dismiss Felony Charges Against Top Basketball Recruit

Felony charges against former five-star recruit Emoni Bates are set to be dismissed next week after he reached an agreement with prosecutors.

Bates was suspended from the basketball program and classes at Eastern Michigan University (EMU) since Sept. 18, the day he was arrested on gun charges. Bates’ attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN on Thursday that Bates is in the process of being reinstated following the dismissal of the felony charges. (RELATED: Former Chicago Bulls Star Ben Gordon Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His 10-Year-Old-Son).

According to EMU, the top basketball recruit will rejoin the team and return to classes and other and school activities.

“The Eastern Michigan University department of athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office and Emoni Bates’ defense team that would result in the felony charges being dismissed. In accordance with EMU athletics policies, Mr. Bates is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities,” the school’s statement read.

Bates was charged with two felonies, “altering ID marks” and carrying a concealed weapon, which could have sent him to prison for seven years. Bates pleaded not guilty.

“I’m very pleased this matter has been resolved so Emoni can get back to school and join his teammates,” Haney said after the university released its statement.

Bates will now be able to play in the Oct. 27 exhibition opener against Grand Valley State. EMU opens up the regular season on Nov. 7 against Wayne State.

If Bates declares for the NBA draft in 2023, his draft projection is for a late-first- to mid-second-round pick.

Old enough to remember people saying Emoni Bates was the next KD — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) October 5, 2022

Bates’ expectations were high during his high school years, when he won Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 33.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 2019. Based on the NBA draft projection, that praise seems to be slipping after his season with the University of Memphis Tigers last year.