PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Reveals He Saved Her Life Seconds Before He Was Murdered In Los Angeles

Stephanie Sibounheuang, girlfriend of the late rapper PnB Rock just revealed that his actions saved her life moments before he was murdered September 13, 2022 inside a Los Angeles Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant.

Sibounheuang posted a long, emotional Instagram message Oct. 13 revealing that PnB Rock saved her life, and the difficulty of moving past the trauma from the incident. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” Sibounheuang wrote. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table,” she revealed for the very first time. “I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am,” Sibounheuang wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Energy 🤍 (@stephsibounheuang)

Sibounheuang’s Instagram post provided insight to the moments that transpired both before, and after PnB Rock was gunned down.

“No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this,” she wrote. The next few sentences in her post gave fans an idea of how frightening and traumatic her experience was.

“To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me,” she said.

She continued to describe her ordeal.

“Forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was,” she wrote.

She then went on to relay that PnB had transformed before his death. He had connected to his faith and had become a better man and partner to her, according to her post. (RELATED: Rapper FBG Cash Reportedly Killed When Gunfire Erupts In Chicago)

“I felt this time in my relationship everything was finally perfect for our family. My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self,” Sibounheuang wrote.

“My last day with u. I told you “I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate” Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful,” she said.

This ordeal has taken a toll on Sibounheuang.

“It takes so much prayer and spiritual therapy to gain the strength to do the simple things in life now,” she wrote.

She closed her message by writing, “I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids,” and sharing some words of wisdom with her fans.

A father and son have been charged in PnB Rock’s murder, according to CTV News. It is alleged they robbed the rapper while he was eating and demanded valuables before shooting him.