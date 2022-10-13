California Superintendent Attempts To Justify Student Masturbating In Class

A California school district superintendent attempted to justify a seventh-grade student masturbating in front of classmates to parents’ dismay, according to video footage from a school board meeting.

Conejo Valley Unified School District’s (CVUSD) Superintendent Dr. Mark McLaughlin told concerned parents that he does not believe a male child masturbating during class “is anything outside the norm,” according to footage from a Sept. 20 school board meeting. McLaughlin responded to mother Carrie Burgert, who told the school board that her seventh-grade daughter observed a peer masturbating during class.

“On May 17, my seventh-grade daughter, along with every other classmate, watched a boy in her class masturbate,” Burgert said. “I only know this because my daughter told me in the car when I picked her up. Saying her friends said they were disturbed, traumatized, and scared. The principal reported the incident to the district office, I’ve heard not from any one of them.”

Burgert believes the 13-year-old was aroused because of the district’s sex education curriculum and the seemingly non-existent dress code. CVUSD parents told the Daily Caller that students wear bras and underwear to school and are allegedly not asked to put on additional clothing.

“It does not take an expert to figure out what happens to a 13-year-old boy when he’s staring at mostly naked girls wearing underwear to school and being exposed to concepts like oral and anal sex in seventh grade,” the mother continued. “They let children write the dress code.”

When responding to parents, the Superintendent appeared to shrug off the idea that masturbating in class is problematic.

“When we talk about masturbation, it could be rubbing of their jeans with their hands outside of their pants, doesn’t necessarily need to be inside,” McLaughlin said. “As someone who’s been an elementary and middle school principal I would say that, at least once a year, this comes up from both males and females within a school setting. So, I don’t think this is anything outside the norm.”

Burgert told the Daily Caller she is “shocked” by McLaughlin’s comments, despite allegedly being “dismissed” and “mocked” by the superintendent in past meetings. Burgert said she is concerned that the district fails to tell parents about issues that happen at the school, noting that the district feels like “Loudoun County in California.” (RELATED: Loudoun County Public Schools Taught Educators About ‘Gender Culture’ For ‘Professional Development’ Day)

“It should be kids first,” Burgert said. “They all need to have a comfortable learning environment. We are not against any child. Period. It’s about parent rights and involving parents in the conversation.”

McLaughlin dismissed a litany of other issues raised throughout the school board meeting by parents. The superintendent admitted that there are tampons available in the boy’s bathroom and that students are allowed to use any bathroom facility they wish to use.

Steve Schneider, a parent in CVUSD, told the Daily Caller that activists use the school board meetings to target concerned parents. He alleges that members of the radical “Antifa” group called Schneider, a Jewish man, a Nazi, a “liar, anti-education, and a transphobe” for opposing transgender ideology lessons for third-graders.

“We want kids to go to school in a safe environment,” Schneider said. “And we don’t want them learning things outside of a general curriculum.”

CVUSD and McLaughlin did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.