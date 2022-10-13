After Ditching Dems, Tulsi Gabbard Says She’s ‘Not Even Thinking About’ 2024

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told the Daily Caller News Foundation that running for office again isn’t on her radar during a brief interview Wednesday.

Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party in a Tuesday video and said the party is controlled by an “elitist cabal of warmongers” promoting division and “anti-white wokeism.” There’s been considerable speculation about Gabbard’s political future, but she told the DCNF she isn’t planning her next political run after her speech at the Independent Women’s Forum gala in Washington, D.C.

“I’m not even thinking about running right now,” she told the DCNF when asked which party she’ll run under in the future. (RELATED: Rogan To Tulsi: Hey, Remember That Time You Single-Handedly Ended Kamala’s Presidential Campaign?)

The Democratic Party that I joined doesn’t exist anymore. Today’s Dem Party is under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly “wokeness.” If you can no longer stomach it, I invite you to join me.https://t.co/dhwhfqdK27 pic.twitter.com/FDWQkmoDN6 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 13, 2022

Democrats around the country have thanked Gabbard for voicing concerns about the Democratic Party’s leftward lurch, she told the DCNF.

“A lot of people, Democrats included, are saying ‘You are voicing what I have been feeling,'” she said. “People across the country, people I’ve never met. There are also, of course, people who are not happy with my decision.”

Gabbard’s frequent public appearances have stirred speculation about her potentially running for president in 2024. Her speech at the IWF gala was the latest such appearance; she was sharply critical of Democrats for failing to protect women’s sports as well as women’s safety and privacy in the context of male-to-female transgender athletes using women’s facilities.

