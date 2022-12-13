18-Year-Old Dies In Tubing Accident At Deer Valley

An 18-year-old staying at Deer Valley Ski Resort in Utah died Saturday night in an after-hours tubing accident on the mountain.

The Oregonian was tubing with friends and hit one of the towers of the Silver Strike Express. Her friends called 911 and took her to the base of the lift. The Park City Fire Department moved her offsite, and Air Med transported her to the University of Utah trauma center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. (RELATED: Skier Falls To His Death In Grand Teton National Park’s Death Canyon)

An 18-year-old woman from Oregon was tubing at Deer Valley on Saturday night when she hit a chairlift tower, according to the resort, and later died from her injuries. https://t.co/XolP2KmXkV — KSL (@KSLcom) December 12, 2022

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the guest’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” Deer Valley senior communications manager Emily Summers told the Daily Caller. “Thank you to our local emergency responders for their medical care and assistance.”

Deer Valley does not allow tubing and sledding under any circumstances, according to local radio station KPCW.

In 2011, 16-year-old Jessica Frankel of Shaker Heights, Ohio, died after she collided with snowmaking equipment while tubing at Deer Valley, KPCW reported.