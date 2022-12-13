Bill Belichick Only Invited Player To Pro Bowl Just So Everyone Could See His Girlfriend Pamela Anderson In The Pool

Bill Belichick is one of the coolest dudes ever, and he doesn’t even have to try.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick picked a player to be in the Pro Bowl in hopes that he would bring along Pamela Anderson, who was the player’s girlfriend at the time. However, Anderson didn’t show up, which caused Belichick to scoff at him.

On Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Manningcast” during the Dec. 12 Monday Night Football game between the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, Peyton brought up a story about Belichick, who was the head coach of the 2007 AFC Pro Bowl team. Then, Belichick selected San Diego Chargers long snapper David Binn to be on the roster, but he had a reason other than football of why he chose him.

“He picked David Binn – who was a long snapper – because he was dating Pamela Anderson,” explained Manning. “And Bill thought the players would like seeing Pamela at the pool in Hawaii. She didn’t come.”

Pamela Anderson-Bill Belichick story: Bill selected Long-Snapper David Binn to the Pro-Bowl because he was dating Pamela Anderson at the time and he thought players would like to see Pam in the pool in Hawaii. She didn't come. Bill: "Remind me why the f**k I invited you then?"

Manning’s story then led to the revealing of a little-known podcast that Binn did earlier this year, which confirmed that the story did indeed happen coming from the horse’s mouth himself.

“I’m coming off and I’m walking by Bill,” said Binn, speaking about the Pro Bowl team’s first practice. “And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Hey, where’s your girlfriend?’ And I said, ‘Oh, Pam? She didn’t come out.’ He goes, ‘Remind me why the fuck I invited you out here then.’”

Binn then went on to say that Belichick looked dead serious about it.

What do Pamela Anderson, Bill Belichick, and the NFL Pro Bowl have in common? Our latest podcast guest David Binn explains this wild story!

⏩Apple: https://t.co/dEDHE1C7RB

⏩YouTube: https://t.co/feKy21OUni pic.twitter.com/ESki2rIONK — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) June 7, 2022

The funny thing about when he said that Belichick looked serious, I mean, when does Belichick not look serious?

That’s beside the point, but it was just hilarious that he said that.

Quite frankly though, he probably was dead serious about it. Who doesn’t want to see Pam?

Especially back then. She was hot.

Who wouldn’t want to see that get in and out of the pool in Hawaii?

Lord have mercy, that woman was fine.

I’m with you, coach.