EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans, Sen. Tuberville Introduce Legislation To Rescind Veterans Affairs Rule Providing Abortion Services

Republican Texas Rep. Michael Cloud and Republican Illinois Rep. Michael Bost introduced a bicameral Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution Tuesday that would rescind the Veterans Affairs’ (VA) new rule that permits the VA health care system to provide abortion services to its beneficiaries.

The Daily Caller first obtained the CRA, which Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduced in the Senate. The CRA focuses on a rule the VA announced in early September, saying it will begin providing abortion counseling and, in some cases, abortions to Americans who qualify for VA services. The rule would make it so VA health care workers will be able to perform abortions even in states in which they are illegal.

Over 60 cosponsors joined Cloud, Bost and Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde. Bost is the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

“No American should be forced by our government to pay for someone else’s abortion,” Cloud told the Caller before introducing the legislation. “The Biden administration is abusing its authority and ignoring the law to enforce a radical anti-life agenda. The VA should remain committed to providing care to support the lives of our veterans, not be used as a political tool by the Biden administration to illegally provide taxpayer-funded abortions.”

House Republicans have continued to call on Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough to immediately rescind the VA’s new rule, which he has not. (RELATED: ‘Authoritarian’: Republicans React To Biden Admin’s VA Office Offering Abortion Services)

“It’s shameful to see the Biden administration continue to find ways to blatantly undermine our laws,” Tuberville told the Caller. “The interim final rule from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide taxpayer-funded abortions at its facilities is the latest subversion in a long line of actions from this administration that points to complete contempt for the law. It betrays the convictions of many Americans who value the sanctity of life and don’t want their tax dollars paying for abortions. I am proud to join my colleagues in voicing opposition to this rule and holding the Biden administration accountable.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Veterans Affairs Sec. Denis McDonough Rescind Rule Providing Abortion Services)

The Daily Caller contacted the VA about the legislation, to which they did not immediately respond.