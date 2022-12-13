New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Caught On Hot-Mic Calling Rival ‘An Arrogant Prick,’ Later Apologizes

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern used a vulgar term Tuesday to describe a rival politician, then later apologized.

In the lead up to the 2023 election, David Seymour, leader of the libertarian ACT party, asked Ardern questions for seven minutes about her track record, The Associated Press (AP) reported. As both parties sat down after Parliament’s Question Time, Ardern told her deputy Grant Robertson, “He’s such an arrogant prick,” referring to Seymour.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern caught on a hot mic, calling opposition MP David Seymour an “arrogant prick”. NZ’s own unparliamentary language moment, landing just after Ireland’s anniversary.pic.twitter.com/vvGZmwqCjB — Rob O’Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) December 13, 2022

Although Ardern apologized to Seymour, her office did not dispute the comment when The AP asked them to clarify. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Talk To Your Neighbors’: New Zealand Reimposes Lockdowns After Single COVID-19 Case)

“I’m absolutely shocked and astonished at her use of language,” Seymour told The AP. “It’s very out of character for Jacinda, and I’ve personally known her for 11 years.”

Seymour also said he did not understand the comment because he asked her if she ever admitted to a mistake and then fixed it, The AP reported. Seymour said that Ardern did not give an example, according to the outlet.

Ardern apologized to Seymour in a text message and shared a lesson her mother told her, which is that if you don not have anything nice to say, do not say it at all, The AP reported. Seymour thanked her for the apology and wished her a Merry Christmas.