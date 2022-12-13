NBA Announces MVP Trophy Will Be Redesigned After Legend Michael Jordan

The NBA just honored Michael Jordan by designing the Most Valuable Player trophy to resemble him.

The league revealed the redesign that is now called “The Michael Jordan Trophy” on Tuesday and gave fans a glimpse of the new look. Jordan is a five-time MVP winner and after six decades of the award bearing the name of league’s first commissioner, Maurice Podoloff, the league opted for a rebrand in Jordan’s honor, according to The Associated Press.

The new Jordan Trophy will reportedly stand 23.6 inches tall and weighs in at 23.6 pounds. The weight of the trophy was selected to symbolize Jordan’s Jersey #23 and represents the six NBA titles the star player holds with the Chicago Bulls, according to The Chicago Bulls. The trophy is designed to represent the image of a player reaching for excellence, but was not designed to replicate Jordan’s image, according to The Associated Press.

The trophy also boasts a crystal basketball and stands on a five-sided base. It has a 15-degree angle base, which is a nod to Jordan’s 15 years in the NBA, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: The Golden Globe Nominations Have Already Raised A Few Eyebrows)

Mark Smith, retired VP of Innovation Special Projects at Nike, Inc., and Jordan Brand designer, worked alongside Jordan to develop the trophy’s new look.

“As we worked together on this project, it was very important to Michael that the figure not be a likeness of him, but instead that the recipient should be able to see himself in the award,” Smith said, according to The Associated Press. “For Michael, naming the award in his honor was recognition enough.”

Five other trophies will be named after legends Jerry West, Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, John Havlicek and George Mikan.