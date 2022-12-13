Texas School Board Approves Policy That Allows Educators To Carry Guns

A Texas school board passed a policy Monday that will allow educators to carry guns within the school district.

The Keller ISD school board voted 4-3 to adopt a state recommended “guardian” program, which allows approved faculty who undergo 50 hours of training to carry a handgun on campus. Educators who wish to carry on school campuses must also have a License To Carry and pass a psychological evaluation as a part of the “guardian” program. (RELATED: ‘This Is Out There’: Texas School District Fights Fentanyl With Narcan In the Nurse’s Office)

“More than likely it’s probably going to be 10 to 15 minutes before police arrive,” Micah Young, Keller ISD School Board Member, said. “At what point do we put the opportunity into our favor?”

The school district sent out a survey ahead of the vote with 848 responses voicing their disapproval of the program, according to WFAA News. Board members called the survey responses “insufficient” and the results “inconclusive.”

“I love all my teachers, but I see stories on the news sometimes of teachers having a bad day and taking it out on their students with a weapon in the mix,” Purnima Basistha, a student within the school district, said according to CBS DFW. “It just makes things really unpredictable.”

As of July 2021, at least 400 school districts in Texas have implemented the “guardian” program, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The decision by the Keller ISD school board comes after the Robb Elementary School shooting in May which killed 19 students and two teachers. Video showed law enforcement waited for more than an hour outside the classroom before taking action.

The Keller ISD school district did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.